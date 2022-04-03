$291.60 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) to announce $291.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.90 million and the highest is $294.40 million. Agiliti reported sales of $235.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $3,967,800.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $6,647,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

AGTI stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

