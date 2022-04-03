30,800 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on HE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.