$322.02 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to report sales of $322.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.27 million to $326.00 million. Envestnet posted sales of $275.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 270,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.68 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.