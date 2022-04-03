360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $15.39

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.51. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 2,425 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 63.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

