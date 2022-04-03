3,628 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $103.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.