412 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after buying an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE opened at $134.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $134.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.