47,712 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.49 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

