$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

