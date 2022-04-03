51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.
About 51job (Get Rating)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 51job (JOBS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.