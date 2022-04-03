51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Tobam raised its position in shares of 51job by 846.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of 51job by 2,043.6% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 150,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 143,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of 51job by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of 51job by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.