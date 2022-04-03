5,967 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

