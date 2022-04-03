6,189 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

