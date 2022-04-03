6,682 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,584,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after buying an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,605. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.