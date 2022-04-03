6,816 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 109,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 357,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.94. 1,925,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.62. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

