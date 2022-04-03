6,958 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Hologic by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,743,000 after buying an additional 1,463,840 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Hologic by 628.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,431,000 after buying an additional 589,518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,423,000 after buying an additional 342,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. 2,030,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

