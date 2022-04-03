$779.43 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will post sales of $779.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.98 million and the lowest is $773.20 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $727.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:DY traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $96.37. 236,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.
Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
