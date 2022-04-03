7,800 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

