826 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after buying an additional 64,487 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 826,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,894 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,706,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 397,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.