$96.28 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) will report sales of $96.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.60 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $78.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $469.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $631.33 million, with estimates ranging from $611.69 million to $642.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH traded up $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.10. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $169.43.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

