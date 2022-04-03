9,749 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,841,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in ExlService by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ExlService by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ExlService by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $145.14 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $146.82. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

