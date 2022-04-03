998,473 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 998,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

