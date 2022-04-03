A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.3538 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,078.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

