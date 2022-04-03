AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $162.68 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $164.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.