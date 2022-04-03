Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of ANF opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

