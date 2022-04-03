Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABDN. Berenberg Bank lowered Abrdn to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 259.38 ($3.40).

Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.80) on Friday. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.49.

In other news, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 50,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($130,593.92). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($26,961.65). Insiders purchased 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792 in the last three months.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

