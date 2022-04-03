ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,972,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 771,450 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

