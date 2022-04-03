Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $99,943,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock opened at $340.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.66. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

