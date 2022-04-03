ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,026,615 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after buying an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after buying an additional 264,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $14,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

