Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $191.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.60. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.57 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.56.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

