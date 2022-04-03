Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Adient stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93. Adient has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adient will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adient by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Adient by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

