Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.60.

WMS opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average of $119.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,842,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after buying an additional 254,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

