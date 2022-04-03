Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.30% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADES. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,991,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,129 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADES stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.