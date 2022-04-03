Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

