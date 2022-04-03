Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given New €5.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.
Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.
Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
Featured Articles
