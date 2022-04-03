Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given New €5.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aegon by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 66,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 76.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

