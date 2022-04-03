Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $74,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $189,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $294,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 201,607 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 33,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

