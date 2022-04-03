AerCap (NYSE:AER) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AER. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.13.

AER stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

