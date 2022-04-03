AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 773,200 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $126.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,141.62 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

