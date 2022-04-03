Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

AEMD stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.