Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
AEMD stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
