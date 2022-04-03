AFC Gamma (AFCG) & The Competition Critical Contrast

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AFC Gamma to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AFC Gamma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 4 0 2.67 AFC Gamma Competitors 336 1070 1241 41 2.37

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 38.07%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 26.24%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. AFC Gamma pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.3% and pay out 385.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AFC Gamma is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $38.14 million $21.00 million 13.57 AFC Gamma Competitors $1.40 billion $74.45 million 26.30

AFC Gamma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. AFC Gamma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 55.06% 9.56% 7.78% AFC Gamma Competitors -60.04% 6.13% 1.58%

Summary

AFC Gamma beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

