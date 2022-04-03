AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MITT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 147,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 516,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 330,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

