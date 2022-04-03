Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $660.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.19. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

