Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

NYSE A opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.35. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $123.06 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.