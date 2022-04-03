AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

