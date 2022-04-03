Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Air Canada stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

