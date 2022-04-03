Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $4.55 Average PT from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.65.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

