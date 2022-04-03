Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIRI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

