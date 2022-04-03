Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

AIRG stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Airgain has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth $984,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airgain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Airgain by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

