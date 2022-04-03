Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

AKBA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

