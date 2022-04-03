Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.