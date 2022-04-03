Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 406,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,579,557 shares.The stock last traded at $38.37 and had previously closed at $38.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after buying an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares during the period.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

