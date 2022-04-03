Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $55,273.92 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after buying an additional 919,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753,296 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $9,598,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Cowen cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

