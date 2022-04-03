Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $55,273.92 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ALHC stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $28.59.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Cowen cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.